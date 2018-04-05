EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A former University of Oregon student has donated $1 million to establish a faculty chair in the name of a longtime music professor who died in 1988.

The donation from Timothy Foo will receive an additional $1 million match from the Presidential Fund for Excellence, a fund established last year by UO president Michael Schill after receiving a $50 million gift from an anonymous donor.

The Register-Guard reports the Edmund A. Cykler Chair will provide an endowment of about $80,000 annually to support research in the School of Music and Dance. It can also provide scholarships or graduate assistantships, and help bring guest artists and scholars to campus.

Cykler served on the UO faculty from 1947 to 1984, and was known for establishing the Chamber Music Series, serving as the UO symphony conductor and being greatly involved with the Eugene music community.

Information from: The Register-Guard, http://www.registerguard.com