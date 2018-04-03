ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A former Ann Arbor schools special education teacher and an assistant have been charged after allegations that one student was struck in the head and another in the same classroom was kicked.
The Ann Arbor News reports Tuesday that 35-year-old Lisa Mannor and 31-year-old Tiffany Massey each are charged with misdemeanor child abuse.
Mannor taught students with autism at Burns Park Elementary and Massey was a teacher’s assistant.
Police say the incidents occurred in 2016. Mannor and Massey resigned last May.
Mannor was arraigned March 5. She faces an April 16 pretrial hearing. Defense attorney Joseph Simon declined to comment.
The newspaper also reports that a warrant was issued for Massey after she failed to attend a February arraignment. The Associated Press could find no telephone listing for Massey.
Information from: The Ann Arbor News, http://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor