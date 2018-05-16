DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The former city manager of the South Texas town of Crystal City has been sentenced to 35 years in federal prison on conspiracy, bribery, wire fraud and theft counts arising from a corruption probe.

U.S. District Judge Alia Moses read the sentence against William James Jonas III, who was also the city attorney, on Wednesday in federal court in U.S.-Mexico border community of Del Rio, Texas.

The 56-year-old Jonas was also ordered to pay about $1 million in restitution to Crystal City.

Jonas was convicted last June of using his position to take bribes between 2012 and 2016 from people doing business in Crystal City.

Crystal City’s former mayor, Ricardo Lopez, has also been found guilty, and several other former city officials pleaded guilty in related cases.