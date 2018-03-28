HONOLULU (AP) — A former soldier in Hawaii who pleaded guilty to faking combat injuries and trauma to receive veteran’s benefits has been sentenced to a year and a half in prison.
Prosecutors say 32-year-old Maui resident Cody Joslin was in the Army for nine months but never served in a combat zone or overseas. Prosecutors say he submitted paperwork to the U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs claiming he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and tinnitus from combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Prosecutors say Joslin fabricated stories about witnessing combat-related deaths and purchased fake military certifications online from a veteran who had been convicted of selling counterfeit U.S. documents.
At his sentencing Wednesday, a judge also ordered Joslin to pay more than $48,000 restitution for the disability benefits he wasn’t entitled to.
