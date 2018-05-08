KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The former Jackson County sheriff’s one-time girlfriend has dropped her lawsuit against the county.

The Kansas City Star reports that county leaders approved a settlement Monday with Christine Lynde, who worked as an assistant for Mike Sharp while he was sheriff. No money will change hands.

Sharp resigned last month after court documents said he took Lynde on taxpayer-funded trips and approved so many raises for her that she became the highest-paid civilian sheriff’s office employee. The documents also revealed that Sharpe discussed the case with Lynde when he shouldn’t have.

Lynde sued the county in 2016, alleging sexual harassment by two female co-workers, as well as Sharp’s then second-in-command. Taxpayers had racked up nearly $400,000 in legal bills defending the case at the time of Sharp’s resignation last month.

