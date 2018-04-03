RENO, Nev. (AP) — Former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid says money has been the driving force behind a dramatic rise in partisanship in Washington over the past decade.

Reid is hosting former Secretary of State John Kerry in a joint appearance for a lecture on bipartisanship Tuesday afternoon at the University of Nevada, Reno.

Reid says in remarks prepared for the event that he’s optimistic about the future primarily because of a recent surge in grassroots activism — especially among young people. He says they’re demanding their voices be heard on a host of issues, from racial equality to gun violence.

In an interview with The Associated Press before the speech, Reid blamed Republicans for blocking meaningful campaign finance reforms he says are critical to giving everyday Americans equal footing with the rich.