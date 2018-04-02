RENO, Nev. (AP) — Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is joining former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid at a lecture series at the University of Nevada, Reno named after the Nevada Democrat.
Kerry, a former Massachusetts senator, and Reid plan to appear together at the first gathering of the Harry Reid Public Engagement Lecture Series.
The lecture scheduled to run from 3-5 p.m. at the Joe Crowley Student Union is open to the public but reservations are required.
The topic is “Bipartisanship and Public Service.”
The two Democrats served in the Senate together for nearly three decades.
Ex-President Barack Obama appointed Kerry Secretary of State in 2013.
Reid retired at the end of 2016. He announced earlier he would be donating his papers to UNR’s Special Collections and University Archives.