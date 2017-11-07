SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A judge in San Francisco has sentenced a former U.S. Secret Service agent to federal prison for money laundering.
Thirty-five-year-old Shaun Bridges of Laurel, Maryland got a two-year sentence on Tuesday after an earlier guilty plea.
Bridges was arrested two years ago for allegedly stealing 1,600 bitcoins from a digital wallet belonging to the U.S. government.
In addition to prison time, he must forfeit bitcoins and other virtual currencies valued at $10.4 million.
Bridges was a special agent working in the Baltimore field office for six years. At one point, he worked on the “Silk Road” investigation into the illegal online marketplace.