FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A former Fort Wayne Community Schools employee is suing the district, alleging he was wrongfully fired for publicly criticizing the Black Lives Matter movement.
Robert L. Rinearson’s federal suit filed Friday contends the district violated his free speech rights and subjected him to racial discrimination. The district declined to comment.
The Journal Gazette reports Rinearson, who is white, was a safety and student management supervisor for 17 years when he was placed on paid suspension May 25 after physically guiding a disorderly student from a school bus to a school office.
Rinearson says he didn’t inappropriately physical restrain the student.
Most Read Stories
- It looked ugly on TV, but Doug Baldwin’s uncontrolled emotion helped Seahawks beat Giants
- Amazon receives 238 bids for its second headquarters
- Judge confirms $17.5M award for fired Swedish Health neurosurgeon
- Monday's NFL news might only make it harder for Seahawks to pull off a trade to help offensive line
- Searchers find 2 hikers missing along Pacific Crest Trail
He says “the real reason” for his termination was his criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement in columns in the News-Sentinel, including one published three days before his suspension.
___
Information from: The Journal Gazette, http://www.journalgazette.net