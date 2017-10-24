FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A former Fort Wayne Community Schools employee is suing the district, alleging he was wrongfully fired for publicly criticizing the Black Lives Matter movement.

Robert L. Rinearson’s federal suit filed Friday contends the district violated his free speech rights and subjected him to racial discrimination. The district declined to comment.

The Journal Gazette reports Rinearson, who is white, was a safety and student management supervisor for 17 years when he was placed on paid suspension May 25 after physically guiding a disorderly student from a school bus to a school office.

Rinearson says he didn’t inappropriately physical restrain the student.

He says “the real reason” for his termination was his criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement in columns in the News-Sentinel, including one published three days before his suspension.

___

