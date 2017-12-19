SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A federal jury has found a former San Antonio school board member not guilty on charges tied to a public corruption probe involving alleged bribes from insurers seeking district contracts.
Olga Hernandez was acquitted on charges of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud and conspiracy to solicit and accept bribes.
The San Antonio Express-News reports the jury deliberated for more than five hours before reaching its verdict Tuesday in federal court.
Prosecutors had argued that Hernandez had a long-running arrangement with an insurance broker to back his contracts as a San Antonio school district trustee in exchange for lavish casino trips, dinners, jewelry and campaign contributions.
After the verdict, Hernandez said she was happy to give her side of the story and that she “was never bribed.”
___
Information from: San Antonio Express-News, http://www.mysanantonio.com