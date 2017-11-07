EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (AP) — A former Rhode Island lawmaker has been charged with breaking into a home in East Greenwich.
Former House Minority Leader Robert Watson was presented as a bail and probation violator and ordered held without bail on Tuesday. Court records don’t list an attorney for him.
Watson’s probation stems from a separate assault case earlier this year. He was arrested May 26 after police say he hit a 47-year-old man who was driving him to court with a padlock in East Greenwich.
Court records show he pleaded no contest to simple assault and received one year of probation.
Most Read Stories
- ‘He’s not gonna shoot me over a 6-pack of beer’: Report details deadly shootout in April between Seattle police, suspect WATCH
- Seattle home prices jump nearly 18 percent; West Bellevue median hits $2.6 million
- You and your dentist may have a bone to pick with Delta Dental | Op-Ed
- Live updates from Seattle mayor's race, more Election Day 2017 results
- $500M hole: How hot economy, city requests punctured Sound Transit’s Lynnwood light-rail budget VIEW
The former legislator also was arrested last year by East Greenwich police. Police say Watson broke a bank’s glass door. Records show a no contest plea was filed in that case.