EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (AP) — A former Rhode Island lawmaker has been charged with breaking into a home in East Greenwich.

Former House Minority Leader Robert Watson was presented as a bail and probation violator and ordered held without bail on Tuesday. Court records don’t list an attorney for him.

Watson’s probation stems from a separate assault case earlier this year. He was arrested May 26 after police say he hit a 47-year-old man who was driving him to court with a padlock in East Greenwich.

Court records show he pleaded no contest to simple assault and received one year of probation.

The former legislator also was arrested last year by East Greenwich police. Police say Watson broke a bank’s glass door. Records show a no contest plea was filed in that case.