MILLSBORO, Md. (AP) — The Delaware state auditor has found that a former treasurer misappropriated nearly $120,000 from the Mid-Sussex Rescue Squad.
News outlets cite public records identifying her as Heather McCabe.
State Auditor Tom Wagner’s investigation found nearly $2,000 of it paid utility bills for her then-husband, squad board president Raymond Johnson.
Squad financial adviser Gerald Burbage says only $109,630 was taken and returned.
The findings were sent to the Attorney General for possible persecution.