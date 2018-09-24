DETROIT (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. John Dingell has suggested to his followers on Twitter that he may be released from a Detroit-area hospital Tuesday after suffering a heart attack.
The 92-year-old Dingell posted an update Monday saying , “The only internet rumor I care about right now is the breaking news that I could be released from the hospital as early as tomorrow.”
Dingell is recovering from a heart attack he suffered Sept. 17 . He’s the longest-serving member of Congress in U.S. history.
The Democrat was in office for nearly 60 years. He didn’t run for re-election in 2014 and was succeeded by his wife, Debbie Dingell.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- She moved to the opposite coast, but past catches up to Kavanaugh accuser
- As Senate hearing set for Kavanaugh, new accuser emerges VIEW
- Republicans launch full-scale save-Kavanaugh campaign WATCH
- Democrats know of second Kavanaugh accuser, New Yorker magazine reports
- Debunking 5 viral rumors about Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh’s accuser