BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The former chief peace negotiator for Colombia’s FARC rebel movement has decided to relocate to a rural camp for ex-guerrillas amid speculation he could soon be arrested as part of a U.S. drug investigation.

The rebel leader known as Ivan Marquez alerted the Colombian government of his plans in a letter Thursday. He said he was resettling temporarily in a rebel transition zone in Caqueta province “until there is more clarity and certainty about what comes next.”

He didn’t specify what he meant but said he remains committed to the peace process.

Marquez has suggested he could be captured as a result of the arrest of his nephew and a top rebel leader on U.S. drug charges that he says are a plot to sabotage the peace process.