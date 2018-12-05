SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Prosecutors say a former ranking Bosnian army general has been arrested on war crimes charges.
The Bosnian prosecution office said retired Gen. Ramiz Drekovic was arrested Wednesday in the area of the Bosnian capital, Sarajevo.
Drekovic, who was an army commander during the 1992-95 war, is suspected of ordering indiscriminate shelling of a Serb-populated Bosnian town in 1995 when a child was killed and several others were wounded.
Prosecutors say Drekovic, 62, is suspected of breaching the Geneva conventions on the protection of civilians during wars.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Perversion of Justice: Even from jail, sex abuser manipulated the system. His victims were kept in the dark VIEW
- Nation to pause in honor of former President George H.W. Bush on Wednesday
- Mueller recommends no prison for Flynn, citing cooperation
- Yukon trapper shoots attacking grizzly — then finds his family already mauled to death
- Pete Davidson addresses bullying after Ariana Grande breakup
Tens of thousands of people were killed and millions were left homeless in a three-way war between Bosnian Muslims, Serbs and Croats.