NEW YORK (AP) — A former New York prosecutor who illegally wiretapped phones in a love triangle gone bad has been sentenced to prison.

Tara Lenich was sentenced on Friday to a year and a day by a federal judge in Brooklyn. The extra day qualifies her for credit for good behavior that could reduce her stay behind bars.

The 42-year-old Lenich pleaded guilty last year to obtaining the illegal wiretaps on the cellphone of a police detective with whom she was having an affair and on the phone of a colleague.

Federal prosecutors had sought a two-year sentence for Lenich. They say her scheme damaged the reputation of the Brooklyn district attorney’s office and betrayed the public trust.

Lenich’s attorney says she’s thankful for the lesser sentence.

