RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A former assistant federal prosecutor now in private practice is President Donald Trump’s pick to fill a vacant federal judgeship in western North Carolina.

The White House on Tuesday announced Trump’s nomination of Charlotte attorney Ken Bell to become a U.S. District Court judge. Bell served nearly 20 years in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte starting in the 1980s and now works for the McGuire Woods firm.

Bell’s career includes prosecuting the case of a Charlotte-based support cell for the militant group Hezbollah and representing state House Speaker Jim Black during a campaign finance corruption investigation.

The U.S. Senate would have to confirm Bell for the post. North Carolina Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis recommended Bell for the job and praised his pick in a news release.