PARK CITY, Utah — A former professional football player accused of cutting his wife’s throat at Utah ski town resort has made his first court appearance.

The Deseret News reports 46-year-old Anthony D. McClanahan used a wheelchair during the Monday hearing, though his lawyers didn’t know why he needed it. Defense attorney John Johnson says he’s gathering information about the case.

McClanahan is accused of killing 28-year-old Keri “KC” McClanahan with her own knife in Park City after a struggle on Nov. 2.

He’s also charged separately with child kidnapping. Prosecutors say he took his son from another relationship from Arizona to Utah shortly before the murder.

McClanahan played in the Canadian Football League in the mid-1990s after a collegiate career at Washington State University and a training-camp stint with the Dallas Cowboys.