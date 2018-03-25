NOVA ERECHIM, Brazil (AP) — Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is rallying support as part of a campaign tour ahead of his likely arrest in coming weeks.
On Sunday, da Silva visited a farm and spoke to a few hundred supporters in southern Brazil.
But it seems all but certain that he will be jailed soon. As early as Monday, judges could order him to begin serving his sentence on a corruption conviction. Even if they do, he will remain free at least until early April while the Supreme Court considers a habeas corpus petition.
Da Silva is leading polls for October’s presidential election, but he is also likely to be barred from running.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Self-taught rocket scientist blasts off into California sky
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- American family of four were killed by gas inhalation, Mexican officials say
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- NRA host taunts Parkland teens: 'No one would know your names' if classmates were still alive
He has denied the charges and contends they are meant to keep him from the presidency.