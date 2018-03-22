ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Former President Bill Clinton will join his wife Hillary, House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi and other members of Congress at the funeral of longtime New York Congresswoman Louise Slaughter.

Slaughter’s Washington office confirmed Thursday that the ex-president will attend Friday’s service at the Eastman Theatre in Rochester. It was announced Wednesday that Hillary Clinton, Pelosi and Georgia Congressman John Lewis would join Slaughter’s family and friends in speaking at the service.

More than 40 other members of Congress are expected to attend the service being held in the venue’s Kodak Hall.

Slaughter was 88 when she died at a Washington hospital after being injured in a fall at home the previous week.

The Democrat from suburban Rochester represented parts of western New York in Congress for 31 years.