CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A former North Carolina preschool teacher has pleaded guilty to taking indecent liberties with children and sentenced to prison.

Local news outlets report Joseph Starnes entered his plea Tuesday. He was sentenced to between 18 and 31 months in prison.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in March 2017 that it learned of a forcible fondling incident involving an 8-year-old boy at the Primrose School of Ballantyne. During that investigation, detectives found that a 7-year-old boy was also fondled at the school. Both incidents occurred while Starnes was a teacher at Primrose.

After the initial report, two more victims came forward several days later.

State officials suspended the school’s license after Starnes was charged.