PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The executive assistant of former Portland Mayor Sam Adams has sent a letter to city officials accusing Adams of unwanted sexual behavior and comments and frequent attempts at drunk driving.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports former assistant Cevero Gonzalez sent a letter to Portland’s city commissioners, the mayor and three other top officials Thursday night.
Adams denied the allegations to the newspaper by text, saying he’ll “gladly participate” in an investigation.
Gonzalez said in one instance while driving Adams home from the airport, Adams asked him specifics about his sex life and told him “details of his sexual exploits” on the trip.
Most Read Stories
- Temps drop 10 degrees in an hour ahead of Friday morning's Seattle-area snow VIEW
- Amazon chief Jeff Bezos cashes in $1 billion in stock
- Seattle home prices are so high partly because barely anyone is selling, despite chance for big profits
- Funko stock plunges in 'worst first-day return for an IPO in 17 years'
- 7 Seattle-area restaurant and bar closures, plus 2 spots with time left to say goodbye
Gonzalez says Adams had asked him beforehand to prepare a secret document of gay clubs and bathhouses for him to visit.
Gonzalez also says Adams often tried to drive himself home “regardless of how many alcoholic beverages he’d consumed.”
___
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com