PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The former director of the Portland Marathon has agreed to pay the marathon more than $800,000 to settle a state Justice Department investigation.

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said in a statement Wednesday that investigators discovered that Les Smith or his related companies received hundreds of thousands of dollars in loans from the marathon, an illegal practice.

As part of the settlement, Smith is prohibited from serving as an officer within a charitable organization, and he must dissolve his for-profit company Next Events, LLC. He’s also permanently barred from operating any running races.

The state announced last summer that it was investigating conflicts of interest between the marathon and for-profit companies.

The next marathon is scheduled for Oct. 7.