GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — The former IT director for the Poplar School District has pleaded guilty as part of a deal with prosecutors to embezzling nearly $90,000 from the district.
The Great Falls Tribune reports that Sheri Forbregd Gossage entered a plea Thursday to wire fraud after being indicted in February. She was originally charged with wire fraud and theft from a state and local government receiving federal funding.
She had pleaded not guilty before the deal with prosecutors.
Court documents say district officials became aware of the missing funds last August. The school district’s business manager reportedly discovered Gossage had made personal purchases on the district credit card beginning in February 2014 through 2017.
Her sentencing has been set for Aug. 16.
___
Information from: Great Falls Tribune, http://www.greatfallstribune.com