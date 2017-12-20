BURTON, Mich. (AP) — A former police sergeant in Michigan who admitted to abusing prescription drugs he collected from several police agencies through pill take-back programs could have his record cleared in the case if he successfully completes probation.
The Flint Journal reports a Genesee County District Court judge on Tuesday sentenced ex-Burton officer Shawn Duncanson to one year of probation, which includes counseling and random drug tests.
Defense lawyer Frank Manley says Duncanson has dedicated his life to public service and has recognized his struggles.
Duncanson earlier pleaded guilty to willful neglect of duty and use of a controlled substance.
State police reports obtained by the newspaper through a Freedom of Information Act request alleged Duncanson approached police agencies and offered to dispose of prescription drugs turned into them. He resigned in June.
Information from: The Flint Journal, http://www.mlive.com/flint