HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut police officer accused of distributing anabolic steroids to colleagues has pleaded guilty in federal court.

Former Hamden officer Bryan Kelly entered the plea Monday and faces up to 10 years in prison and a $500,000 fine when sentenced.

Investigators say they found more than 25,000 pills and 500 vials of steroids while investigating Kelly. They say he used some of the drugs himself and distributed some to friends and colleagues.

Kelly was a police officer at the time of the investigation. The 46-year-old has since retired from the force.

Sentencing has not been scheduled.