CLAREMONT, N.H. (AP) — The former New Hampshire police officer accused of falsifying a report and performing an illegal search has pleaded not guilty to perjury and obstruction charges.

Former Claremont officer Ian Kibbe waived a formal arraignment Monday and entered his pleas on paper. The Valley News reports the 30-year-old man faces counts of felony attempted perjury and a misdemeanor charge of obstructing government administration, among other charges.

Kibbe was arrested and charged on April 26 after authorities said he lied about how he discovered weapons during an arrest earlier this year. The Claremont Police Department previously said it has thrown out at least 20 cases that involved

The New Hampshire attorney general’s office also is reviewing Kibbe’s 2016 fatal shooting of 25-year-old Cody LaFont, which it had determined was legally justified.

___

Information from: Lebanon Valley News, http://www.vnews.com