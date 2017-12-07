KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee police officer has pleaded guilty to sexual battery and official oppression.
The Knoxville News Sentinel reports 39-year-old Jason Tyler Hughett waived his right to a jury trial Monday and pleaded guilty to the charges. The two-count information filed in court says he groped a woman while he was on duty in September.
Knoxville police spokesman Darrell DeBusk says Hughett resigned in October.
Prosecutor Ashley McDermott and defense attorney Joshua Hedrick agreed to a 1-year maximum sentence for Hughett, who can ask a judge to grant probation and judicial diversion at his scheduled Feb. 8 sentencing.
The former officer, who was released on his own recognizance Monday, will be required to avoid any contact with the victim, according to authorities.
___
Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com