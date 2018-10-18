MCLOUD, Okla. (AP) — A former Oklahoma police officer is accused of sexual assaulting several women while on duty and in uniform.
An arrest affidavit says Justin Rahlf exposed himself, and made forced and unwanted sexual advances on several women while working for the McLoud Police Department. The alleged incidents began in 2016.
Rahlf was booked into the Pottawatomie County jail Tuesday on a probable cause arrest warrant then posted a $25,000 bond.
First Assistant District Attorney Adam Panter says he expects Rahlf to be formally charged within the next two weeks. The district attorney’s Drugs and Violent Crimes Task Force is investigating the case.
Court records don’t list an attorney who can speak on Rahlf’s behalf.
The affidavit says Rahlf resigned from the police department on Sept. 21.