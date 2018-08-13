NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Prosecutors say a former New Jersey police officer who was fired a decade ago but according to authorities continued to wear his uniform in public has been convicted of illegal weapons possession.
The Essex County prosecutor’s office says 39-year-old Newark resident Eddie Gonzalez has been convicted of failing to turn over two handguns as part of a restraining order by an ex-girlfriend.
Prosecutors say he faces three to five years on each count.
Gonzalez had been out on bail after being convicted in April of impersonating a police officer and filing false police reports. His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 7.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Omarosa says she secretly taped her firing, plays audio
- 11 bodies, 10 of them hanging, found at New Delhi home
- Washington man's idea for defusing 'fecal time bomb' on Mount Everest
- In Australia town of 11 people, mysterious disappearance turns neighbor against neighbor
- Woman tells police she's a 'clean, thoroughbred, white girl'
He had been forced to resign from the Newark police force in 2008 after police say he assaulted a 14-year-old by forcing his tongue into her mouth.