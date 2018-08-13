NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Prosecutors say a former New Jersey police officer who was fired a decade ago but according to authorities continued to wear his uniform in public has been convicted of illegal weapons possession.

The Essex County prosecutor’s office says 39-year-old Newark resident Eddie Gonzalez has been convicted of failing to turn over two handguns as part of a restraining order by an ex-girlfriend.

Prosecutors say he faces three to five years on each count.

Gonzalez had been out on bail after being convicted in April of impersonating a police officer and filing false police reports. His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 7.

He had been forced to resign from the Newark police force in 2008 after police say he assaulted a 14-year-old by forcing his tongue into her mouth.