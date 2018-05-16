NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans’ new mayor has decided against hiring a former city police chief to head her homeland security department.

LaToya Cantrell announced in a news release Wednesday that Warren Riley won’t be hired.

Riley became chief in 2005, soon after Hurricane Katrina. He resigned as former Mayor Mitch Landrieu took office in 2010, ahead of sweeping reforms sought by Landrieu and the U.S. Justice Department.

News that Cantrell was considering him for the homeland security job brought opposition from critics who noted a scathing federal report in 2011 outlining problems in the scandal-plagued police department. Critics also said he failed to properly investigate shootings of unarmed civilians after Katrina.

Cantrell said Riley’s qualifications in federal disaster response work are strong; but lingering post-Katrina trauma made his appointment “untenable.”