CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — A former Rhode Island police chief has been charged with domestic assault and domestic disorderly conduct.

Former Cranston Chief Marco Palombo Jr. was arrested by officers who were called to his home at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Cranston Chief Michael Winquist says Palombo was arrested based on the officers’ observations and based on witness statements.

No information about the alleged victim was disclosed. Winquist the person met the definition of a domestic violence victim under state law.

Palombo was appointed chief in 2009. He was put on paid administrative leave in January 2014 during an investigation into a ticketing scandal and later retired.

He was freed on bond and told to stay away from the alleged victim.

Palombo could not be reached.