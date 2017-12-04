PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s former top prosecutor has been moved to a federal prison in Oklahoma to serve his five-year sentence for accepting a bribe.

At his Oct. 24 sentencing, a federal judge said Seth Williams sold his office to “parasites” and ordered Williams jailed immediately.

He’s been in a small Philadelphia prison cell ever since.

He pleaded guilty in June to one count of accepting a bribe from a businessman.

On Monday, his lawyers say he was moved to the federal lockup in Oklahoma City.

His defense team tells KYW-TV they think he’ll eventually be moved to Morgantown, West Virginia, to finish his term.

Morgantown is a minimum-security prison, about a five-hour drive from Philadelphia.

Williams’ release date is set for November 2021.

The two-term Democrat was the city’s first black DA.