PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s former top prosecutor has been moved to a federal prison in Oklahoma to serve his five-year sentence for accepting a bribe.
At his Oct. 24 sentencing, a federal judge said Seth Williams sold his office to “parasites” and ordered Williams jailed immediately.
He’s been in a small Philadelphia prison cell ever since.
He pleaded guilty in June to one count of accepting a bribe from a businessman.
On Monday, his lawyers say he was moved to the federal lockup in Oklahoma City.
His defense team tells KYW-TV they think he’ll eventually be moved to Morgantown, West Virginia, to finish his term.
Morgantown is a minimum-security prison, about a five-hour drive from Philadelphia.
Williams’ release date is set for November 2021.
The two-term Democrat was the city’s first black DA.