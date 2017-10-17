PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pittsburgh man who helped a defense contractor in a $6 million scheme to overcharge the Department of Defense for Humvee window kits has been sentenced to three years’ probation.

The federal judge says in Tuesday’s sentencing that 52-year-old Harry Kramer must spend the first six months under house arrest.

Kramer pleaded guilty in May to charges of fraud against the government and income tax evasion for filing returns that didn’t include the illegal income paid to Ibis Tek LLC and its former co-owners, brothers, Thomas and John Buckner. They were sentenced to 2 ½ years and two years, respectively, in federal prison last week.

The Butler-based company was sold in February to new investors who had nothing to do with the scheme.