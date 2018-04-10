NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — A Newburyport District Court judge says a former pastor charged with raping a child can be released if he posts bail.

The Daily News of Newburyport reports 65-year-old Russell Davis of Seabrook, New Hampshire, who pleaded not guilty, will be held on $5,000 bail following a dangerousness hearing.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office says Davis is charged with raping a child with force as well as indecent assault and battery for alleged assaults that happened in 2004.

Davis will need to wear a GPS monitoring device, stay away from minors and live in Massachusetts if he makes bail before his May 16 court date.

Davis was a Methodist pastor serving Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine churches for the New England Conference of the United Methodist Church from 1999 to 2015.

His attorney Nicholas Morris was not immediately available for comment.

___

