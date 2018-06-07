RAEFORD, N.C. (AP) — The former owner of an animal shelter who was charged last year in a child pornography case is facing additional charges.

The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release 71-year-old Stephen Spear was charged Wednesday with 184 counts of second- and third-degree exploitation of a minor. Spear was already charged with 114 child pornography offenses.

Spear initially was charged in 2017 after detectives found graphic pictures on computers of children under 16 having sex with adults and with animals. The images were seized during an investigation into animal cruelty allegations at shelter.

In January 2016, the shelter was seized by the state. Spears and his wife were arrested, and nearly 700 animals were removed.

The sheriff’s office said bail for Spear is set at $1 million.