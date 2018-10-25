Share story

By
The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man has been charged with stealing thousands of dollars from a Nazi prison camp survivor when the man was a Ukrainian Orthodox priest.

Nicholas Chervyatiuk is charged with theft and financial exploitation of an elderly person with a disability on allegations he drained $330,000 from the savings of 96-year-old Nelly Bridgeman. She was a member of Chervyatiuk’s Holy Patronage Church.

Chervyatiuk assumed power of attorney over Bridgeman’s affairs in 2015, when she was diagnosed with dementia.

In a 2016 probate court case, the Cook County public guardian alleged Chervyatiuk was using Bridgeman’s money to support two restaurants he ran with a convicted drug dealer. Chervyatiuk said he considered the money to be payment for care he provided to Bridgeman as her health and mental faculties failed.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The Chicago Tribune reports the case prompted the Ukrainian Orthodox Church to remove Chervyatiuk from the clergy. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney.

___

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

The Associated Press