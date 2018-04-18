Share story

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A judge is to rule next month on a motion to throw out a malfeasance charge against a former guard who was on duty when a 15-year-old inmate killed himself at a New Orleans jail.

Former Orleans Parish sheriff’s deputy Keriana Alexcee was arrested last April after an investigation into the death of Jaquin (jah-KWAHN’) Thomas. The teen had been jailed at Orleans Justice Center jail and was facing a murder charge when he hanged himself with a mattress cover in October 2016.

An arrest affidavit alleges that 26-year-old Thomas failed to make security checks every 15 minutes, as required.

Alexcee has pleaded not guilty.

State district Judge Camille Buras heard arguments Tuesday and is scheduled to rule May 23.

