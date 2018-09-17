PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A former non-military employee of the Oregon National Guard is accused of seeking $6.4 million in fraudulent reimbursements from the U.S. Department of Defense for work that was never completed.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 46-year-old Dominic Caputo appeared Monday in federal court in Portland, pleading not guilty to counts of wire fraud and making a false statement in a document.

Caputo managed the repair of small-engine parts and generators at Camp Withycombe outside Portland. The federal indictment claims he submitted false work orders and sought fake reimbursements for repairs on 1,380 engines, generators and other parts from 2012 through November 2014.

Caputo has retained defense lawyers David Angeli and Tyler Francis. He remains out of custody.

A trial date has been tentatively set for Nov. 20.

___

