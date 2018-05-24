OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former Omaha Tribal Council member has pleaded guilty to misusing federal funds.

The Sioux City Journal reports that Rodney Morris pleaded guilty Thursday in Omaha’s U.S. District Court to one count of misapplication of health care benefit program funds. His sentencing is set for Aug. 31.

In exchange for his plea, other federal charges were dropped.

Morris was one of nine tribal officials charged in a case that accused the officials of misusing federal funds by awarding nearly $389,000 in bonuses to themselves. Officials say the bonuses were paid from Indian Health Service funds meant to provide health care to members of the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska, who reside on the Omaha Reservation in Macy in northeastern Nebraska and in western Iowa.

The other eight have pleaded not guilty. Their cases are pending.

