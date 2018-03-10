OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A retired Omaha fire captain found guilty earlier this year of sexually assaulting three young girls, including two foster children, has been sentenced to at least 15 years in prison.

Omaha television station KETV reports that 60-year-old Lee Dunbar was sentenced Friday to 15-16 years on each of all five counts of first-degree child sexual assault. The judge ordered the sentences served at the same time.

Prosecutors have said all of the victims were under the age of 12 when they were assaulted by Dunbar at his home. The foster children were 8 and 9 when they were assaulted.

They testified during the trial that Dunbar would assault them repeatedly as they watched movies in his bedroom.

Dunbar had faced up to life in prison.

