OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Longtime energy industry executive and former Republican Oklahoma Senate leader Brian Bingman says he plans to run for a seat on the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.

The Republican from Sapulpa said Tuesday he would seek the post currently held by longtime Republican commissioner Bob Anthony. The three-member commission regulates Oklahoma utilities and the transportation, pipeline, railroad and oil and gas industries.

Bingman was the longest serving Republican pro tem in Oklahoma history, serving six years until he was term limited from the Legislature in 2016. During that time, he was also vice president of land and operations at Uplands Resources, an oil exploration company in Tulsa. Bingman said Tuesday he would step down from his position with the company if he were elected.