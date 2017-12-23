YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — The former police chief of a village near Youngstown has been indicted on charges related to assaulting his ex-girlfriend and stealing cash from a home while removing a body as a coroner’s investigator.
The Vindicator reports 41-year-old Richard Jamrozik, of Campbell, was charged in an indictment Thursday with felonious assault, possession of criminal tools, tampering with evidence and theft in office.
Jamrozik was Lowellville’s chief from November 2015 until he resigned in August 2016 after agreeing to a five-year civil protection order filed by his live-in girlfriend.
The indictment alleges Jamrozik split his girlfriend’s skull with a golf club and caused other injuries, and that he stole $2,500 from a home where he removed a body before becoming chief.
Most Read Stories
- King County: Don’t prepay your property taxes now to avoid tax hit next year
- Snow on Christmas Eve in the Seattle area? Here are the chances VIEW
- Amtrak crew in Washington state train crash was not using cellphone | Train derailment
- Archbishop Murphy's Kyler Gordon, state's No. 1 recruit, chooses Huskies over Notre Dame
- Seattle man faces long recovery after Amtrak derailment, but financial claims could be limited
A message seeking comment was left with Jamrozik’s attorney Saturday.
___
Information from: The Vindicator, http://www.vindy.com