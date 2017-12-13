Share story

By
The Associated Press

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — A former state Highway Patrol lieutenant has been convicted of theft for stealing a gun seized during a search in another investigation.

WCMH-TV reports a judge in central Ohio’s Delaware County dismissed charges of tampering with records and a second theft count against 48-year-old William Elschlager, of Marietta, during a bench trial Tuesday.

He was indicted after two guns from the search were found in his home.

Defense attorney Sam Shamansky says he hopes Elschlager receives probation.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Elschlager faces a federal trial next month for cyberstalking and deprivation of rights under color of law charges.

The former Marietta post commander in southern Ohio’s Washington County is accused of stalking a subordinate’s wife by putting a GPS device on her car so he could follow her after she ended their affair.

___

Information from: WCMH-TV, http://www.nbc4i.com

The Associated Press