DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — A former state Highway Patrol lieutenant has been convicted of theft for stealing a gun seized during a search in another investigation.

WCMH-TV reports a judge in central Ohio’s Delaware County dismissed charges of tampering with records and a second theft count against 48-year-old William Elschlager, of Marietta, during a bench trial Tuesday.

He was indicted after two guns from the search were found in his home.

Defense attorney Sam Shamansky says he hopes Elschlager receives probation.

Elschlager faces a federal trial next month for cyberstalking and deprivation of rights under color of law charges.

The former Marietta post commander in southern Ohio’s Washington County is accused of stalking a subordinate’s wife by putting a GPS device on her car so he could follow her after she ended their affair.

