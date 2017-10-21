COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Former NFL player and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Troy Smith has been cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle under the influence in Ohio.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says the 33-year-old was asked to move his car to a diversion area at a Columbus checkpoint Friday after deputies detected a marijuana odor. A spokesman says paraphernalia was found during a vehicle search and that Smith refused to take field sobriety tests.
Smith was not arrested and instead was issued a summons to appear in court.
Smith won the Heisman in 2006 during his senior year at Ohio State University, leading the team to the national championship game that season, where the Buckeyes lost to Florida. He played for four years in the NFL with two different teams.
