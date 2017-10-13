COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a former Ohio State University running back faces three counts of rape for an alleged sexual assault of a woman this summer.
Twenty-four-year-old Bri’onte Dunn was indicted on the charges Thursday in Columbus. The Alliance man is being held in Franklin County’s jail.
The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office says Dunn called a woman for a ride in August, and she took him to her home where she expected him to call a ride service. Prosecutors say she went to bed and was later raped by Dunn.
Dunn pleaded no contest in February to an assault charge related to hitting his then-girlfriend in July 2016 and received probation. Ohio State dismissed him from the team after last year’s assault complaint.
Most Read Stories
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
- Family of 4 needs $76,000 just to ‘scrape by’ in Seattle, new UW report says
- Whole Foods closing its 365 store in Bellevue
- 'They let him lay there': Family wants answers from Boeing on death of Seattle employee
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
Court records don’t indicate whether Dunn has an attorney.