HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — A former police officer at Miami University in southwest Ohio has been found guilty of gross sexual imposition.

Thirty-six-year-old Dustin Young, of Trenton, also was found guilty of one count of abduction Friday at the end of a bench trial in Butler County Common Pleas Court. The judge acquitted him of another abduction count and one count of kidnapping.

Prosecutors say Young pulled a female co-worker onto his lap and pinned her against a locker on two occasions between August and November 2016. He was placed on leave last November and resigned in January after a 15-year career.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 27.

Young’s attorney couldn’t be immediately reached for comment Sunday.