PASSAIC, N.J. (AP) — A former New Jersey municipal official who admitted taking bribes from undercover FBI agents more than a decade ago is now working for the state.

Marcellus Jackson was hired this summer at a salary of $70,000 to work as a special assistant in the Department of Education. Politico first reported his status, which was later confirmed by a spokesman for Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration.

Jackson, a Democrat who served on the Paramus City Council, was among 11 officials arrested in a 2007 corruption sweep. He pleaded guilty to obstructing interstate commerce by extortion and received a 25-month prison sentence. He was released in July 2011.

The spokesman says Jackson is remorseful, has taken responsibility and has paid his debt to society.