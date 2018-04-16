OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A former official at a veterans nonprofit in Oklahoma faces embezzlement charges almost five years after coming under investigation.

The Oklahoman reports that 47-year-old David Kellerman is accused of engaging in schemes to embezzle about $60,000 from the American Legion for his personal benefit.

Kellerman was the state Legion adjutant from September 2003 to December 2011 and handled operations at its headquarters in Oklahoma City. He remained active in the Legion from 2012-13 as a voluntary assistant.

National Legion officials took over Oklahoma operations for nine months in 2014 after discovering money was missing. Officials estimate up to $1 million had been missing at the time.

Kellerman was charged with embezzlement in 2014, but the case was dropped due to evidence issues.

Kellerman denies wrongdoing and alleges he’s being harassed.

___

Information from: The Oklahoman, http://www.newsok.com